Bert Lipps Pool

A worker looks on from outside the fence of the Bert Lipps Pool in Lewiston earlier this month. The pool has been closed since June 14, when it was discovered that it was losing about 90,000 gallons of water per day.

 August Frank/Tribune

The mystery of why 90,000 gallons of water was escaping from Bert Lipps Pool every day and where it went continues to stump city of Lewiston employees more than two weeks after they closed the facility unexpectedly.

At this stage, the city doesn’t know the cause and won’t reopen the outdoor pool built in 1946 until it can identify what’s wrong and fix it, said Lewiston Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker.