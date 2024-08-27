Sections
NorthwestOctober 5, 2024
Which books did Eagle trustees relocate?

The Eagle Public Library’s board of trustees voted to move 21 books to the adult section of the library. The board also voted to move three books behind the library desk, and place dummy copies on shelves. Patrons will have to ask library staff to access the real copies.

These books were moved to the adult section:

“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews

“Allegedly” by Tiffany D. Jackson

“Lady Midnight” by Cassandra Clare

“The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo

“SuperMutant Magic Academy” by Jillian Tamaki

“Spinning” by Tillie Walden

“Shiver” by Maggie Stiefvater

“What’s Happening to My Body? Book for Girls” by Lynda Madaras

“This One Summer” Mariko Tamaki

“Wait, What? A Comic Book Guide to Relationships, Bodies, and Growing Up” by Heather Corinna

“We Know It Was You” by Maggie Thrash

“Strange Truth” by Maggie Thrash

“I’ll Give You the Sun” by Jandy Nelson

“Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas

“Damsel” by Elana K. Arnold

“Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo

“Queen of the Shadows” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Frost and Starlight” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas

“Eleanor & Park” by Rainbow Rowell

“Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson

These books were placed behind the library desk:

“The Trauma Cleaner: One Woman’s Extraordinary Life in the Business of Death, Decay, and Disaster” by Sarah Krasnostein

“Portnoy’s Complaint” by Philip Roth

“What Girls Are Made Of” by Elana K. Arnold

