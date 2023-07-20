Whitman trail advocate says corridor trail makes sense

Rich Wesson

As the Colfax Albion Pullman corridor continues to gather weeds and weather over time, Rich Wesson can’t stand by and watch it fade into Palouse history.

Wesson, a Whitman County resident, has been working to get a trail established on the Colfax Albion Pullman, or CAP, corridor since 2015.