PILOT KNOB — A lightning-caused wildfire near the Elk City Wagon Road in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has grown to about 350 acres.

Jim Wimer, fire information officer for the forest, said the Midnight Fire was about 15 to 20 acres in size Tuesday morning. But a north wind pushed it between two old burns — the 2005 China Point Fire and the 2015 Little Baldy Fire —where it consumed abundant subalpine fir.