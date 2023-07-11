PILOT KNOB — A lightning-caused wildfire near the Elk City Wagon Road in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has grown to about 350 acres.
Jim Wimer, fire information officer for the forest, said the Midnight Fire was about 15 to 20 acres in size Tuesday morning. But a north wind pushed it between two old burns — the 2005 China Point Fire and the 2015 Little Baldy Fire —where it consumed abundant subalpine fir.
“We’ve got lots of people up there and expect more coming in,” Wimer said.
A local Type 4 team is managing suppression efforts. Wimer said three helicopters and five to six air tankers hit it hard Tuesday, along with smoke jumpers and a couple of hand crews. It is about a mile east of China Point and 3 miles northwest of Pilot Knob. Aside from the Pilot Knob Lookout, there are no structures in the area.
“The biggest impact is to the Elk City Wagon Road,” Wimer said. “I would fully anticipate some sort of closure happening on that road in the near future.”
Firefighting traffic is expected to be heavy on the road, as well as the Lightning Creek Road. Wimer said a Type 3 team is expected to take command of the suppression effort today.
There is also a fire burning in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness in the vicinity of Jerry Johnson Hot Spring. It is within the 2012 SBW complex and has the potential to affect recreation in the area.
