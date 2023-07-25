GRANGEVILLE — Land managers are urging caution as the season moves into hotter, drier weather and wildfire dangers increase.
Jim Wimer, public information officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, said the red flag warning from the National Weather Service issued Monday was the result of low relative humidity, higher temperature and higher winds.
“From a conditions standpoint, we’re definitely seeing everything is drying out,” Wimer said. “We haven’t had measurable precipitation and we’re definitely at that tipping point where the potential for some of the (wildfire) starts to really get big now.”
He noted there is no significant moisture forecasted for the next week to 10 days and hot, dry and breezy conditions are expected with winds gusting at 30 mph in exposed locations. A cold front was expected to move through the region Monday night, possibly bringing with it isolated thunderstorms, mainly north of U.S. Highway 12.
U.S. Forest Service crews are monitoring the Clean Slate prescribed fire that was ignited this spring. Wildfire managers are expecting activity to increase with the weather, so there will be an increase in firefighting traffic on the ground and in the air over the Clean Slate project area.
The goal of the project is to create a more resilient and fire-adapted landscape and help protect nearby communities from wildfire. The goal of any fuels reduction project is to break up the fuel continuity so that during a wildfire, fire behavior changes and firefighters have more options.
Other wildfires in the area include the Midnight Fire on the Salmon River Ranger District that is burning about 179 acres and is located about 10 miles southeast of the town of Clearwater in Idaho County. A local Type 3 incident command team has been in charge of this fire but Wimer said a new team is expected in today to spell firefighters who have reached their 14-day work limit.
A fire camp is established near McComas Meadows to support the suppression efforts. There are still no road or area closures associated with this fire, but the public is urged to avoid these areas for safety reasons.
There is a temporary flight restriction in place over the Midnight Fire area for the safety of the aviation resources on scene.
The Little Bear Fire was detected on July 3 in steep and rugged terrain filled with snags from the Freezeout Fire that burned in 2012. As of Monday, the Little Bear Fire had burned about 646 acres and was burning downhill, cleaning up dead and down logs that have fallen since the 2012 fire. This fire is under a point protection strategy that will focus firefighting efforts on nearby forest infrastructure. Fuel reduction measures have been taken at Bear Mountain Lookout, and crews have set up structure protection around the area. Structure protection is in place around the Warm Springs pack-bridge.
The fire is located about 1 mile east of Bear Mountain Lookout and 1 mile south of U.S. Highway 12 near the Jerry Johnson campground.
North central Idaho will get a break from the string of triple-digit temperatures of the past week, said Joey Clevenger of the National Weather Service in Spokane.
“We do have a little bit of a cold front pushing through that will lead to a brief cool down for the next couple of days,” Clevenger said.
Temperatures are expected to drop about five to six degrees with highs in the upper 80s to 90s before warming back up for the weekend.
No precipitation is expected, Clevenger said, although some isolated thunderstorms were possible Monday night. The conditions, he added, are normal for this time of year.
