Williams selected as principal at Lewiston’s Sacajawea Middle School

Corey Williams, who has been an administrator in the Lewiston School District for more than a decade, will take over as principal at Sacajawea Middle School next school year, it was announced Monday.

Williams, who has been assistant principal at Sacajawea for the last two years, will officially take the position July 1. He will replace Tim Sperber, who was recently selected as the district’s next superintendent.

“Corey Williams has proven his commitment to our school community, and we are confident that his leadership will continue to benefit Sacajawea Middle School,” Sperber said in a news release from the school district that was distributed Monday afternoon.