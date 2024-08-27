Sections
Local NewsMarch 18, 2025

Williams selected as principal at Lewiston’s Sacajawea Middle School

Longtime administrator will take over for Tim Sperber, who is becoming superintendent

Lewiston Tribune
Corey Williams
Corey Williams

Corey Williams, who has been an administrator in the Lewiston School District for more than a decade, will take over as principal at Sacajawea Middle School next school year, it was announced Monday.

Williams, who has been assistant principal at Sacajawea for the last two years, will officially take the position July 1. He will replace Tim Sperber, who was recently selected as the district’s next superintendent.

“Corey Williams has proven his commitment to our school community, and we are confident that his leadership will continue to benefit Sacajawea Middle School,” Sperber said in a news release from the school district that was distributed Monday afternoon.

Williams was born in Orofino and attended high school in the Spokane area. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Eastern Washington University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Idaho.

Williams started his teaching career in Nevada before coming to Lewiston High as a physical education/health teacher and boys’ basketball coach in 2009. He became athletic director/assistant principal at Lewiston High in 2013 before moving to Sacajawea in 2023.

“I am honored to take on this new role and look forward to working with our dedicated staff and students,” Williams said in the news release.

