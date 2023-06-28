WINCHESTER — Wally and Miriam Youngren are examples of what can happen when people decide to stop griping about local government and opt to get involved.
About a dozen years ago the Youngrens, who had lived in Winchester for nearly two decades but had never participated in civic activities, grew frustrated with some of the decisions being made by the then-city council.
It had to do with building issues and restricted water use. Miriam said when they brought their concerns to the city council they felt the council was unresponsive.
So she joined the town’s first planning and zoning commission. Then she ran for city council. Since Wally worked for the Idaho State Police he was prohibited from running for office.
Today, Miriam is the mayor of Winchester. Wally continues to critique some of the things that go on in town but both agree that the community appears to be coming alive, with more people moving to town, a few new businesses springing up and a flourishing sense of community spirit that shows itself in flower boxes on the street, a weekly farmers market, a creative public library and other lively activities throughout the year.
“I think it’s more cohesive now than it was,” Wally said. “It used to be only one or two people attending city council meetings. Now a dozen people show up.”
“We include (the public) more,” Miriam said. “We let them speak (at council meetings). If somebody brings something up, I try to investigate it. Somebody wanted a flagpole out in front of city hall. I’d never thought of it. Now we have a beautiful flagpole — we did a dedication on Memorial Day.
“We wanted flowers downtown, so I worked with a couple people and the bar bought wine barrels and gave them to us and my neighbor and I, every year, buy the plants and we decorate. So I just think it’s more people talking and getting involved.”
This year the Youngrens will serve as grand marshals of the town’s Winchester Days celebration Friday and Saturday.
Wally, 72, and Miriam, 68, met while both were in the Idaho National Guard. Wally was a career military man, serving both in the U.S. Marines and the Army before transferring to the National Guard.
Miriam did clerical work for the Guard but while they were stationed in Pocatello she went back to school to become a nurse. When Wally was hired with the state police — a job he said he loved — the couple moved to Winchester. Wally covered territory from New Meadows to Plummer to the Montana border.
Miriam went to work as a registered trauma and emergency room nurse at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Because of their long, daily commutes, the Youngrens found little opportunity to get interwoven in civic affairs. But after retirement they began to pay closer attention and their concerns brought them to where they are today. Besides her official work for the city, both Youngrens volunteer their time in a number of ways. Miriam helps to beautify the city; Wally plows out neighbors’ driveways in the wintertime.
Winchester is changing slowly, they said, but it is changing. More people are finding the relative peace and quiet attractive and moving to town. There’s not much property to build on in city limits but there are a few more houses going up in subdivisions around the town’s border.
Other people from out of the area buy lots in town where they park their campers and spend the weekends. It’s all good for the local businesses and the community in general.
“It’s still a bedroom community, in that there’s not a lot of jobs to be had here,” Miriam said. “But it just seems like, well, like us — we didn’t really get involved until 10 years ago. Now, just about anything that comes up, if they need volunteers, I do it. Nobody has a lot of money, so if you want to do something you have to get a group together and get funding because the city doesn’t have extra money.”
“The people are just coming together because their friends are getting involved, so they’re getting involved,” Wally added. “And I think that helps.”
Winchester Days activities get underway at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the community center with honor night, entertainment and a silent auction.
On Saturday, a Run in the Wood 5K fun run begins at 8 a.m. at the Gateway. Cost is $25 with a shirt and $15 without a shirt.
Other activities include a car show at the Winchester Lake Lodge; breakfast at the senior center from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; parade at 11:01 a.m.; kids’ games, an egg toss, an auction, entertainment throughout the day and various food vendors. Fireworks will begin at dusk over Winchester Lake State Park. Entry fee at the park is $7.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.