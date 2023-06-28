For this couple, one contribution led to another

Wally and Miriam Youngren pose for a portrait outside of their home in Winchester on Friday. The couple will serve as grand marshals of Winchester Days.

 Jordan Opp/Tribune

WINCHESTER — Wally and Miriam Youngren are examples of what can happen when people decide to stop griping about local government and opt to get involved.

About a dozen years ago the Youngrens, who had lived in Winchester for nearly two decades but had never participated in civic activities, grew frustrated with some of the decisions being made by the then-city council.