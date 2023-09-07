WINONA — A train trestle that will replace the old structure destroyed in the Winona Fire is expected to be built by early November.

Also known as the Hooper Bridge, the Palouse River Coulee City short-line railroad’s wooden structure was lost in the fire, which began Aug. 18 and was estimated to be around 2,500 acres. Along with the trestle, it destroyed a residence, damaged another and burned down 24 outbuildings.