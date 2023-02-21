Punxsutawney Phil may have been correct after all in his prognostication of six more weeks of winter.
Ken Daniels of the National Weather Service at Spokane said Monday the eight- to 14-day outlook is likely to bring below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation for the area.
“We don’t want to announce winter is over yet,” Daniels said. “It is a bit unusual we’re seeing temperatures below normal this time of year.”
Although the short-term forecast calls for record-low temperatures in some parts of the region, that does not include the Lewiston-Clarkston valley, the Palouse or Camas prairies. Those areas will likely be about 20 degrees colder than normal, though, Daniels said.
Strong, gusty winds are predicted to be as high as 60 mph on the Camas Prairie and Palouse, and as high as 50 mph through Kamiah, Soldiers Meadows, Lewiston, Gifford, Craigmont, Culdesac and Winchester. The gusts were expected to begin Monday evening and continue through this morning. These winds could blow down tree limbs and cause power outages, the weather service warned.
Travel, especially for high-profile vehicles, was expected to be difficult, specifically on north-south roads including U.S. Highway 195.
High temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston area are forecast to be in the upper 40s today with lows in the mid-20s. There is a 60% chance of a rain and snow mix.
The Moscow-Pullman area is looking at an 80% chance of snow today with a high in the 40s and a low of 18 degrees.
Grangeville has a 90% chance of snow today with a high of 37 degrees and a low of 19 degrees.