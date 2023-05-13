Winter wheat production in the Pacific Northwest is expected to be down significantly this year, the National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Friday.

In Idaho, based on May 1 soil and weather conditions, production of winter wheat is forecast at 60.9 million bushels, down 5% from 2022. Yield was expected to average 87 bushels per acre, down three bushels from last year. Growers planted about 770,000 acres last fall, which was unchanged from a year ago. Harvested acres are forecast at 700,000 acres, down by 10,000 acres in 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you