Winter wheat production in the Pacific Northwest is expected to be down significantly this year, the National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Friday.
In Idaho, based on May 1 soil and weather conditions, production of winter wheat is forecast at 60.9 million bushels, down 5% from 2022. Yield was expected to average 87 bushels per acre, down three bushels from last year. Growers planted about 770,000 acres last fall, which was unchanged from a year ago. Harvested acres are forecast at 700,000 acres, down by 10,000 acres in 2022.
In Washington, production was forecast at 99.8 million bushels, down 19% from 2022. Yield was expected to average 57 bushels per acre, down 11 bushels from last year. Growers planted an estimated 1.80 million acres in the fall of 2022, down 50,000 acres from the previous year. Harvested acres were forecast at 1.75 million acres, down 50,000 acres from 2022.
Farmers were delayed in both states planting their spring crops because of the late spring rains and cooler temperatures, the agency reported.
Nationally, production was expected to be 1.13 billion bushels, up 2 percent from 2022. Yield was forecast at 44.7 bushels per acre, down 2.3 bushels from last year. Growers planted an estimated 37.5 million acres in the fall of 2022, up 4.23 million acres from the previous year. Harvested acres were forecast at 25.3 million acres, up 1.83 million acres from 2022.
