Winter wheat numbers slated to drop

Blades of young wheat reach toward the sun in a field south of Lewiston in this 2022 file photo.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Winter wheat production in Idaho and Washington is forecast to be down this year from 2022-23, according to a news release from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Based on June 1 conditions, NASS reported, Idaho winter wheat production is expected to be about 60.9 million bushels, down 5% from a year ago. Harvested area, at 700,000 acres, is down 10,000 acres from 2022 and yield is expected to average 87 bushels per acre.

