A jury has been chosen for the first-degree murder trial of James R. Brashear after two days of jury selection.

The 14-member jury consists of 11 men and three women, and they were sworn in Monday afternoon. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman, Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith and defense attorney Chris Bugbee all accepted the jury. After it was selected and sworn in, the jury was excused for the day by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson. The trial will start at 9 a.m. today with opening statements and is expected to last seven days.

