Business owners and community leaders in Elk City are trying to restore a vital service to the tiny town nestled in the Bitterroot Mountains — the ability to gas up.

Without petrol, they fear the area’s summertime tourist economy will wither. The town’s only fuel retailer, Elk Creek Station and Cafe, closed in the fall and has opened only sporadically since. Locals say it appears the business is now closed for good. The gas pumps are covered with tarps and the Idaho Department of Transportation installed highway signs near Grangeville and Kooskia, warning motorists that fuel is unavailable in Elk City.