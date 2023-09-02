Kay Morrison

An 83-year-old woman charged with first-degree murder will have her case resumed after she finishes receiving care from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Kay M. Morrison, of Lewiston, had a competency evaluation hearing Friday before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert at the Nez Perce County Courthouse and was found to be competent to stand trial. Morrison’s public defender Lawrence Moran and deputy prosecutor Travis Hartshorn didn’t contest the findings from her evaluation. Morrison didn’t appear at the hearing, which took place in person and by Zoom.