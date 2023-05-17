Three of the Great Danes rescued from a hoarding situation last year, Miley, Momo and Neffy, waited in the parking lot of the Nez Perce County Courthouse.
The dogs, their owners and volunteers from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network were at the courthouse Tuesday as a woman was sentenced for six counts of animal cruelty, all misdemeanors, by Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds with 13 people in the courtroom.
Christine Laliberte, 82, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to all counts. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 days suspended and she will serve 10 days of community service in lieu of 10 days jail and 24 months of supervised probation. She also has to pay $1,229.50 in fees and $500 restitution to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network.
Olds ordered Laliberte to write apology letters to various groups, veterinarians, law enforcement and volunteers who assisted in the care of the Great Danes. She also won’t be allowed to have dogs during her probation.
The sentencing was part of a plea agreement with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office and Laliberte’s attorney, Jennifer Fuhs, that Olds agreed to after the initial agreement was amended to include more penalties. After Laliberte pled guilty, deputy prosecutor Emily Moscrip had six additional charges dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Olds read the names of all the dogs, saying none of the dogs are forgotten.
“This state and this court has shown you more compassion than you showed those animals, but you also suffered, so I am taking that into account,” Olds said. “Do not question that if you don’t comply for one second there won’t be consequences.”
The 25 Great Danes were rescued from Laliberte’s home in August and taken care of by the Idaho Animal Rescue Network. Thirteen of the dogs were surrendered and 12 were then removed from the home after a search was conducted at the home. The living conditions were so poor first responders had to wear hazmat gear to retrieve the dogs. The dogs had a variety of medical conditions including fleas, sores, abscesses, infections and were malnourished. One of the dogs, Andy, the “patriarch” of the group, died of a medical issue shortly after being rescued and Riley, another dog that was rescued, died in February.
In a Facebook post, the Idaho Animal Rescue Network said that Idaho has weak laws protecting animals that restricts how police, prosecutors and judges handle cases and sentencings when charges are brought. The case has shown the group the need for advocacy at the state level. The case also generated media attention and an outpouring of support from the community.
“We have learned our community has loud voices and huge hearts for the voiceless. We have learned that in a moment’s notice, we will have hundreds of volunteers when they are really needed,” the post said. “We have learned our first responders handle these cases as if these were their own fur family members.”
During the sentencing, Moscrip asked the court to follow the agreement saying that Laliberte has no criminal history and there was no criminal intent with the lack of care for the dogs but it was a situation that got out of hand. She noted that Laliberte willingly gave up 13 of the dogs that were living in the garage. Laliberte also relinquished ownership of the dogs, which then allowed the dogs to be formally adopted.
However, Laliberte didn’t give up the 12 Great Danes that were in the home. The dogs also suffered from severe neglect and lack of care because of the conditions of the home, resulting in two of the dogs dying.
“The remainder of the dogs are living happier and healthier lives,” Moscrip said.
Fuhs shared some of the circumstances Laliberte was facing when the dogs were in her care. Laliberte was taking care of her daughter, whom the dogs belonged to, and her daughter was breeding them. Then Laliberte was traveling to take care of her daughter and in those circumstances she was struggling to take care of herself, her daughter and the dogs. As Laliberte was overwhelmed, Fuhs noted that she didn’t reach out to appropriate resources to take care of the dogs.
Her daughter died the day the law enforcement came to retrieve the dogs. Her husband also died in the past year.
“That’s not an excuse, just an explanation of how this came to be,” Fuhs said. “She’s here to be accountable for that.”
Fuhs said that Laliberte acknowledges that she should have acted sooner to get help and is prepared to follow the court’s sentencing.
Laliberte also addressed the court and was grateful the dogs were getting good care and became emotional in talking about how they brought joy to her daughter.
“It’s been a tough year,” she said.
In the sentencing, Olds said she had to balance punishment of the negligence of animals with the fact that Laliberte herself is a vulnerable adult. Previously, she ordered a psychological evaluation for Laliberte, noting that she had been living in the same conditions the dogs were, and also recommended grief counseling.
While Olds said that she was unlikely to commit the crime again, others in the community needed to know that the behavior “is not a civil matter, it is criminal.”
Olds asked Moscrip the approximate cost of care for the Great Danes, which Moscrip said was $30,000. Olds said that she was limited in the amount of restitution she could order because of Idaho’s law on what is classified as a victim, so the $500 amount was accepted.
“The furry members of the family aren’t considered victims,” Olds said. “This court has no authority to change the law.”
Even though Olds noted Laliberte’s age in doing community service, she said that others her age volunteer to do community service.
“(Laliberte) needs to give back to this generous community of dog lovers using actions, not just words,” Olds said.
At one point, Olds apologized for becoming emotional in her address to Laliberte.
“I have a gentle giant of my own,” Olds said.
