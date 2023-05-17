The case of 25 Great Danes comes to a close

A Great Dane named Momo stands in foreground Thursday as Idaho Animal Rescue Network founder Jenna Redheart, left, address a small crowd outside Fur Family Cinema in Lewiston before receiving the Spirt of Idaho Award from U.S. Senator Mike Crapo.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Three of the Great Danes rescued from a hoarding situation last year, Miley, Momo and Neffy, waited in the parking lot of the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

The dogs, their owners and volunteers from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network were at the courthouse Tuesday as a woman was sentenced for six counts of animal cruelty, all misdemeanors, by Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds with 13 people in the courtroom.