Woman charged for leaving body in overdose death

A woman pleaded not guilty after being indicted on involuntary manslaughter for allegedly leaving in an alley a 24-year-old man who ended up dead.

Jalene B. Powaukee, 40, of Lapwai, was arraigned to district court Wednesday morning by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. The case stemmed from a charge for failure to report the death of Desmond G. L. Oatman on March 18, 2022. That charge was dismissed in June and Powaukee was later indicted by a grand jury on the involuntary manslaughter charge.

