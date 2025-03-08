Women at Work event in Cd’A inspires women to explore trades

Many women aren’t exposed to the trades at an early age and when they are, it’s clear that’s a boy thing.

North Idaho College hopes to change that and break down the biggest barrier for many women in entering a trade: a lack of knowledge.

On Wednesday evening women who work in manufacturing, mechanics, law enforcement, and other trades gathered for the second annual Women at Work event at NIC’s Parker Technical Center in Rathdrum.

Women weaved their way through sets of booths where NIC programs were paired with professional counterparts in their fields.

Katie Redman, operations manager at Buck Knives, said they enjoyed this event and other NIC job fairs largely because they have good outcomes when hiring NIC graduates.

Redman said that a big barrier to women thinking about a career in fabrication or computer numerical control (CNC) machining is that they’re not exposed to it or related fields.

All kids should be exposed to shop “as early as there are activities,” Redman said.

“It’s about it being really cool that I can build this thing,” Redman said. “It’s not a boy thing, it’s not a girl thing, it’s a cool thing.”

For Zaysha Andrews, 21, the event Wednesday was full of new ideas. Andrews and a group of women who attended the event live at Union Gospel Mission women’s shelter.

Andrews said she now is full of ideas about programs she could enroll in at NIC and jobs to work while she learns.

Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club was one of those options. The ranch hires nearly 500 seasonal employees each summer and keeps a staff of 80 to 100 year round, said Kelly Cartwright, who manages shipping and receiving for the ranch.

They had attended a previous job fair at NIC, which yielded dozens of applications and interviews but had few women in attendance.

The ranch needs employees in a variety of jobs from food and beverage to grounds crew maintenance, counselors for their kids camp, and people to staff the onsite spa.

Cartwright said there are few women who work at the ranch and she would like to see more.

It’s a great opportunity for students to make money over the summer but there are also opportunities to grow with the ranch, she said.

Stacy Ore, 60, just moved to the Inland Northwest and is applying for jobs that fit her broad skill set.

“I’ve done a little bit of everything,” Ore said.