Cheryl Tousley

The League of Women Voters of the Lewis Clark Valley is raising money to place a kiosk in the Lewiston Community Park celebrating the 19th Amendment and the women’s suffrage movement.

Cheryl Tousley of the League of Women Voters said that, along with a kiosk, the group is planning to have three trees, a bench and a waste receptacle. The display is planned to be finished in August to coincide with the 103rd anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, but fundraising is taking place now.

