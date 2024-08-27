Work Of Washington State Theater Group Wins Acclaim Of Audience

The group of actors representing the Washington State Theater project last night at the high school auditorium, appearing here under the auspices of the local branch of the A.A.U.W., gave an authentically interesting interpretation of Oliver Goldsmith’s classic comedy, “She Stoops to Conquer.”

With artistic settings and colorful costumes depicting styles picturesque and also grotesque, the actors were pleasing in appearance.

To those accustomed to and contented with the modern tempo of the stage and screen, with their snappy lines of keen wit, the humor of this play seems cumbersome, indeed. But such was the craft of the earlier plays.