Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
NorthwestMarch 18, 2025

Work Of Washington State Theater Group Wins Acclaim Of Audience

MRS. R. E. HANRAHAN

The group of actors representing the Washington State Theater project last night at the high school auditorium, appearing here under the auspices of the local branch of the A.A.U.W., gave an authentically interesting interpretation of Oliver Goldsmith’s classic comedy, “She Stoops to Conquer.”

With artistic settings and colorful costumes depicting styles picturesque and also grotesque, the actors were pleasing in appearance.

To those accustomed to and contented with the modern tempo of the stage and screen, with their snappy lines of keen wit, the humor of this play seems cumbersome, indeed. But such was the craft of the earlier plays.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Scribe freed the old plays of the lengthy discourses, the explanatory asides. He was the first journalist among modern playwrights. He had “infinite technical tact.” It was Scribe who “made security the guiding motive of his serious plays, realizing that the basis of middle class law is security. The pattern of his dramas was logical and adroit based upon a knowledge of human nature and the limitations and resources of stage art. It was economical of means, crisp and graceful of address, and ninety per cent sure-fire. He put on the stage real human beings and not reciting lay figures. He performed an important service in clarifying dramatic construction, eliminating sentimentality and transferring the interest from the spoken word to the character and to the event that lies behind that word.”

Goldsmith’s play as done by the Washington State Theater group was interesting from the standpoint of the history of the drama, and was a scholarly version of the early type of histrionics.

This story was published in the March 18, 1938, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Related
NorthwestMar. 18
Lights shine on victorious Tiger baseball team
NorthwestMar. 18
Rep. Baumgartner responds to questions
NorthwestMar. 18
Opening of new Washington juvenile detention center is delay...
NorthwestMar. 18
Lewis-Clark State baseball completes series sweep of Corban
Related
NorthwestMar. 18
Idaho’s growth starts to slow
U.S., Canada pause water negotiations
NorthwestMar. 15
U.S., Canada pause water negotiations
Rex Theater of Orofino gets new owners
NorthwestMar. 15
Rex Theater of Orofino gets new owners
Death penalty bill for certain sex crimes against children heads to Idaho House
NorthwestMar. 14
Death penalty bill for certain sex crimes against children heads to Idaho House
Schools are spying on kids, with good aims but at a cost
NorthwestMar. 13
Schools are spying on kids, with good aims but at a cost
Ferguson willing to limit his powers if necessary
NorthwestMar. 12
Ferguson willing to limit his powers if necessary
Rent increase cap approved by Washington House
NorthwestMar. 11
Rent increase cap approved by Washington House
Debate heats up over Ferguson’s request for $100M to hire more police in Washington
NorthwestMar. 11
Debate heats up over Ferguson’s request for $100M to hire more police in Washington
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy