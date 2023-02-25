While history is written by the victors, historical fiction is sometimes written by middle schoolers.

About 25 Sacajawea Middle School students participated in a creative writing workshop Friday at the school’s library, a perfect place to inspire young writers. Laura Morgan, who teaches creative writing at the middle school, has been providing the workshop every other year for the past 10 years. This year, she received a $500 grant from the Alice Whitman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution that helped pay for supplies, prizes and food. The involvement of the Daughters of the American Revolution also created the theme for the event: historical fiction.