WSU first university to produce gene-edited meat for human consumption

WSU meat scientist Blake Foraker, left, grills sausage made from gene-edited pigs Wednesday at the Washington State University campus in Pullman.

 Kathy Plonka/Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN — Savory sausages sizzled on the grill at a spring cookout last week outside Washington State University’s meat lab. The fruition of over a decade of research, these special links were produced from gene-edited pigs.

WSU is the first university to seek or to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to produce gene-edited meat for human consumption.