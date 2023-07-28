WSU launches certificate program to build medical and tribal relations

Jerry Crowshoe

Washington State University is launching an online certificate program focused on building trust between tribal communities and medical professionals by creating greater understanding of traditional ways of health and healing.

The Indigenous Healing Perspectives Certificate was developed in partnership with Northwest tribal communities and elders and is taught by regional Indigenous health leaders and educators. The program is part of WSU’s Native American Health Sciences Department, rather than through the Spokane-based medical school.