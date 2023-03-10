PULLMAN — Cougar athletics has returned to being overseen by the office of the president for the foreseeable future.

Washington State University President Kirk Schulz will now be overseeing athletics indefinitely. In a move announced in a WSU Insider post, Schulz has taken oversight of Cougar athletics from WSU Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton. Chilton oversaw athletics the past two years since she was appointed as inaugural chancellor.

