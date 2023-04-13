WSU prof’s blood test could be game-changing

An antibody test shows developed by John Alderete can quickly and accurately detect someone who is positive for trichomoniasis, or "trich." Trichomoniasis is the most common non-viral STD in the world, but often goes undetected and untested in STD screening panels.

A new test that uses just a drop of blood could help more people get tested and treated for a common, and frequently undetected, sexually transmitted infection.

Trichomoniasis, commonly known as “trich,” is the most common non-viral STI in the world. But trich is less well-known than other STIs, and rarely tested for, said John Alderete, a professor at Washington State University who developed the test.

Tags

Recommended for you