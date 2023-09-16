PULLMAN — The Washington State University Board of Regents concluded its meeting Friday by expressing gratitude to all of those at the institution who’ve supported the university during its recent times of change.
Regents reconvened to finish up a two-day meeting, and took action on a plethora of items brought before the board Thursday.
No item on Friday’s agenda was denied, as the board unanimously approved everything presented.
President Kirk Schulz’s 2023-24 annual system objectives were approved, which included the presidential priorities.
Schulz’s goals include improving the recognition of WSU’s brand, enhancing the institution’s reputation on a national level and raising $150 million in new philanthropic funds. He also wants to produce flexible and cost-effective solutions for students to more effectively utilize campus resources, and expand the university’s presence in East Africa by establishing an educational location at the University of Nairobi.
Regents also approved the 2023-2028 WSU Pullman strategic plan, which includes supporting equitable student success, increasing community engagement and fostering innovation in research and creative activities. It also calls for recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce, establishing a more positive working environment for all employees and improving institutional effectiveness and accessibility.
The athletics budget for fiscal year 2024 was approved. This item was a revision to the previously approved budget brought to regents in June. The department updated its expenditure approval processes for operating expenses, excellence fund expenses and new hires. It also included revenues for August 2023 that were around $400,000 higher than anticipated.
Athletics expects to produce a total of $79.4 million and spend around $83.4 million during this academic year.
The department told regents it will provide another update on the budget in November.
Final steps for the Taylor Sports Complex were approved, and the university can now move forward with construction for the facility.
The $27.2 million building was funded fully through private philanthropy. No institution dollars will be used.
The structure will replace “the bubble,” WSU’s inflatable indoor practice facility, located on the east end of the institution’s athletics district. It will house a full 120-yard football field, a permanent track, a pole vault field and other supporting spaces.
Demolition for the project will begin in the coming weeks. Construction will start next fall and will be finished by September 2025.
Regents approved many construction projects on the Pullman and Spokane campuses.
In Pullman, the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture’s Schweitzer Engineering Hall will be constructed for $44,800,000. The College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Science’s Knott Dairy Center will be renovated for $10 million. Lastly, the College of Veterinary Medicine’s Bustad Hall will receive an $8 million renovation.
In Spokane, the Biomedical and Health Science Building progressed to its second phase of being built, and will cost $7 million.
The board also approved minor capital contracts, which include $40 million for building preservation and $13 million for academic research programs.
All these items were funded by the state, and were approved during last spring’s state legislative session.
Regents approved other items during Friday’s meeting. A full list of what was discussed can be viewed in documents attached to the board’s agenda.
To view the Board of Regents’ agenda and documents, visit its website at regents.wsu.edu.