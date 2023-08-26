PULLMAN — The Washington State University Board of Regents approved the institution’s 2024 supplemental operating budget request in a special meeting.
Regents met Friday morning to review three proposed requests in the budget, which were all approved. The budget is not finalized. Along with its approval, the board gave President Kirk Schulz the authority to make adjustments to the university’s requests.
After Schulz approves any changes or adjustments, the budget will be submitted to the state’s Office of Financial Management by Sept. 13.
Around this time last year, the board approved the 2023-2025 state operating budget request submission and the 2023-2025 state capital budget request submission.
Phil Weiler, vice president of university marketing and communications, said Washington, like most states, budgets two years at a time. After the first year, universities have the ability to go back and make additional requests if necessary.
This year’s supplemental budget is an opportunity to request additional funding from the Washington Legislature, and amend plans that have changed, Weiler added.
This year’s appeal for supplemental funding focused on three requests: the climate commitment act, graduate student bargaining and the introduction of a new major to the Carson College of Business.
The climate commitment act amounts to around $19.6 million biennially, according to documents in the regents’ meeting agenda. It authorizes the purchase of carbon offset credits to ensure compliance with Washington’s Climate Commitment Act, which was enacted in 2021.
To meet requirements in this act, WSU and other organizations with carbon-producing facilities across Washington must purchase carbon allowances to offset emissions, according to documents.
WSU received a base level of $1,718,000 in 2023 to purchase offset allowances and fund administration of the program, according to documents. The university was unsuccessful in acquiring such credits in 2023.
Market prices for offset credits exceeded the base funding by $1.718 million, Chris Mulick, interim vice president for External Affairs and Government Relations, said in the meeting. WSU is requesting additional funding to make up the difference.
If WSU does not acquire offset credits, or is not in compliance with the act, penalties will be imposed by November 2024, according to documents.
WSU will be asking legislators for additional funding to establish an initial collective bargaining agreement with student employees represented by the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, according to documents.
Because negotiations between WSU and union-represented graduate student employees have not been finalized, the exact amount has not been provided. Schulz will make adjustments to the request before to the submission deadline, according to documents.
Around $1.95 million biennially will be requested to introduce a new supply-chain major to the bachelor of arts program in Business Administration, according to documents. The major will be available to students attending in person on Everett and Vancouver campuses, in coordination with the Carson College of Business.
The regents’ next meeting is Sept. 14-15 in Pullman.
Though the agenda hasn’t been made public, Weiler said the board may be discussing the president’s goals and objectives for 2023-2024, updates on fall enrollment and presenting a report on the university’s six-year accreditation process, as well as reviewing an opportunity to establish an educational location at the University of Nairobi in Kenya.