Male birth control without side effects?

Associate Dean and Research Professor at Washington State University’s School of Molecular Biosciences Jon Oatley poses for a portrait in a lab within the Biotechnology-Life Sciences building on Friday.

 Jordan Opp/Tribune

PULLMAN — Male birth control without the side effects? Early findings show it might be possible.

Around the world, close to half of all pregnancies are unintended. But despite decades passing since the invention of the female birth control pill, male birth control has been largely limited to condoms and vasectomies.