PULLMAN — Washington State University’s senior vice provost has announced her retirement, and the institution has appointed a new candidate to assume the position.
Laura Hill has served as the university’s senior vice provost since 2001 and is set to retire at the end of the calendar year, according to a WSU media news release.
Hill holds a doctorate degree in psychology and is a recognized leader in human development, previously serving as chairperson for the department of human development at WSU, according to the news release. She was an administrative appointment as associate director for the university’s Health and Wellness Service between 2011-14.
She served on the board of directors for the Society for Prevention Research from 2016-19 and was a founding faculty member of WSU’s interdisciplinary Prevention Science doctoral program, according to the news release. She became an elected member of the Washington State Academy of Sciences in 2020.
Regents professor Doug Call has been appointed by Provost Elizabeth Chilton to assume the senior vice provost role in January 2024, according to the news release. Call will begin partnering part-time with Hill in August.
Call holds a doctorate in zoology and joined WSU in 2000 in veterinary microbiology and pathology, according to the news release. He became a fellow with the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2014 for his work on antibiotic-resistant bacteria in agricultural systems.
Call has trained more than 20 graduate students and has published more than 245 peer-reviewed papers, according to the news release. Call received the Washington State University Sahlin Eminent Faculty Award in 2021 for his professional service. He served as the chairperson of the WSU Faculty Senate through 2021-22, and is currently on the board of directors for the Washington State Academy of Sciences.