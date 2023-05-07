Washington State University will raise its tuition rates next academic year, but the rise will be lower than what the Washington State Legislature recommended.
The WSU Board of Regents unanimously approved the tuition increase during its meeting in Spokane on Friday. Earlier in the week legislators set Washington’s tuition cap at a 3% increase for institutions statewide. Regents decided to make it 2.5% for all resident undergraduate students.
Fluctuation in tuition is normal, said Phil Weiler, vice president of university marketing and communications. Depending on what state lawmakers decide as a reasonable amount, the maximum increase of tuition changes every year.
The state is able to control tuition rates only for undergraduate resident students. Legislators announce the maximum tuition cap toward the end of every legislative session, historically in late April or early May, said Weiler. Lawmakers calculate rates by using a cost of living adjustment (COLA), looking at the average annual percentage growth rate in median hourly wages for Washington over the previous 14 years. Weiler mentioned other factors, including the economy and how much is in state reserves, also affects the decision.
The cap was set at 3% for the next academic year, but WSU has asked for less than the maximum amount. Weiler said because each year is different, and rates may vary, the university has chosen to keep rates consistent to ease financial planning stress for its students.
Weiler said after rates had “ping-ponged” up and down, the institution decided to initiate a flat rate in 2017. It chose a 2.5% annual increase as an average calculation from prior years. If the state chose a higher rate it would stay at the flat rate, but if it was lower the institution would ask for the maximum increase.
With a 2.5% increase, resident undergraduate tuition at WSU will rise by $268 total, or just under $11,000 for the next academic year, said Weiler.
Tuition at WSU has been increasing since 2017, according to Weiler, and next year it will be the same rate as 2014’s costs. During the 2008 Great Recession, state reserves dropped drastically and higher education had to rely on its tuition revenue to operate, said Weiler. Institutions were able to increase tuition substantially, and in 2012 the university saw its highest increase of 16%, according to Weiler.
It wasn’t until 2013 lawmakers stepped in and began to control rates statewide, freezing tuition increases in 2013 and 2014, and decreasing tuition by 5% in 2015 and 2016. Weiler said in 2017 tuition increased by 2.2%, in 2018 by 2%, in 2019 by 2.2% and 2020-2023 by 2.5%.
Costs to attend higher education have been increasing to keep up with inflation, said Weiler, but also to make up for a decline in enrollment.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, WSU has been seeing a decline in enrollment that has led to declining tuition revenue. According to a WSU news release, WSU hit an all-time record high of nearly 32,000 students in the fall of 2019 but enrollment has dropped 13% since the pandemic began.
In spring 2023, enrollment was down 7% systemwide, or about 7,000 students across all locations. Pullman campus enrollment was down 6% compared to a year ago, or around 1,000 students. This is the third consecutive year enrollment has fallen, but Weiler said the institution expects the number to flatten out in 2024.
Though tuition rates have been rising, Weiler said it is not keeping up with inflation. He added the university calculates inflation by looking at the higher education price index, set by an organization called Common Fund. There was a 5.2% increase in 2022 and an estimated 2.7% increase in 2023, which the 2.5% tuition increase has not kept up with.
As well as raising tuition rates, WSU will be making a 6% permanent budget reduction across all its locations to ensure the university’s health. The cut will begin in July, and Weiler said it’s being made because of the fiscally constrained environment the institution has seen over the past several years.
