WSU stages state DYW contest

,

One year ago on Sunday, Olivia Ng was named the Distinguished Young Woman state representative for Washington. Ng was the second in a row from Colfax as she followed Kari Largent, the 2021 state representative.

This weekend she will watch as the organization names the 2024 Washington representative, who will attend the national program in Mobile, Ala., next June. This weekend, eight high school seniors will participate in the Washington program, having arrived in Pullman for activities starting Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you