WSU stages state DYW contest

One year ago on Sunday, Olivia Ng was named the Distinguished Young Woman state representative for Washington. Ng was the second in a row from Colfax as she followed Kari Largent, the 2021 state representative.
This weekend she will watch as the organization names the 2024 Washington representative, who will attend the national program in Mobile, Ala., next June. This weekend, eight high school seniors will participate in the Washington program, having arrived in Pullman for activities starting Wednesday.
The program is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the Jones Theatre at Daggy Hall on the Washington State University Campus. Tickets are $30 and are available at the door. All ticket sales go toward scholarships awarded to participants.
Local participants are Gracie Wessels of Clarkston, Kate Schultheis of Colton, Audrey Maryott of Pullman and Ainsley Sievers of Palouse. Other participants are Beth Okamoto representing Almira Coulee Hartline, Addy Carlile of Moses Lake, Sydney Ohlemann of Ellensburg and Kayli Beasley of Spokane.
Sue Hinz, part of the state Distinguished Young Women’s program, said the small decline in participants can be attributed to a number of factors. Community volunteers might be reorganizing, or maybe there wasn’t enough interest from the community to hold the program each year. While participants might be smaller this year, Hinz said it is a normal fluctuation.
The participants will spend the days leading to the Saturday program attending workshops discussing college preparedness, self-defense and financial issues. These programs will be led by Emily Deen from the College of Education at Washington State University, Cathy Harbour from V7 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Nishelle Klinkhamer, an accountant.
Ng said she had known she wanted to participate after she had watched her sister participate. The program, she said, gave her a sense of community and new friends.
“Something I love is that I’m surrounded by girls with similar goals and morals,” Ng said. “I’ve met so many talented and smart young women.”
She traveled to Mobile, Ala., in June to participate in the national program, and while she was not selected, the experience was still a positive, Ng said. She graduated from Colfax High School in early June and plans to attend WSU in the fall. She is studying business marketing and intends to be a realtor in Whitman County after graduation.
“To any young girls out there, this program is a great way to connect with others, raise money for scholarships, and you’ll become the best version of yourself,” Ng said.