PULLMAN — Being born in the United States gave Ricky Ha a chance and a privilege beyond what his parents had growing up.
And now after four years, he will be honoring them as the first-generation graduate in the family.
Ha, 21, was born in Kennewick, Wash., and is the son of Hy and Chau Ha, who are from Vietnam. He will be graduating from Washington State University today at Beasley Coliseum with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in sociology. Commencement festivities will begin at 8 a.m. today and WSU’s various departments will take turns honoring their graduates.
Although he has two older siblings, Ha will be the first to graduate college.
“I come from a family of immigrants and refugees, but being born in America has really helped me and given me that chance to continue higher education,” Ha said. “Not a lot of people get the opportunity to go into higher education and it’s expensive without scholarships.”
WSU was Ha’s top choice, not only because it was in close proximity to his family, but also based on how involved he could be on campus. Leaning on the support his family has given him the past few years at WSU, he treasures going beyond his goals.
Ha has been involved in an extensive list of clubs and organizations, including the following: Circle K International, Vietnamese Student Association, Chicanx Latinx Student Center, International Center, research assistant in the Neuropsychology and Aging Lab and International Student Council. He was also a resident adviser at East Stephenson Tower.
Being involved in various activities was important to Ha from the start, and he was able to take full advantage of those offerings by being on the Pullman campus rather than WSU’s campus in the Tri-Cities. Ha said those activities helped him grow academically, professionally and socially.
“My favorite part has been being involved at WSU — especially the international programs,” Ha said. “It’s been really interesting to get to know people from other cultures, and I have made really great connections that have helped me develop diversity, equity, inclusivity and accessibility skills that I know that I can use for career purposes.”
Although he has a few options in mind, Ha hopes to go into social work relating to the medical field, such as case management, or possibly joining the Peace Corps to teach English as a foreign language.
