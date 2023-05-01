ASOTIN — Jayden Canning, a barrel racer herself, was up at the front of the fence watching as the peewee barrels had started. Although she missed last year’s event, she knew she’d definitely be back for next year.

“My son and my daughter aren’t in it but my son will be next year,” said Canning, who moved to Asotin with her husband and two kids last year. ‘My daughter, she won’t be entered just yet, but I’m going to start training her horse soon.”

