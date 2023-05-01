ASOTIN — Jayden Canning, a barrel racer herself, was up at the front of the fence watching as the peewee barrels had started. Although she missed last year’s event, she knew she’d definitely be back for next year.
“My son and my daughter aren’t in it but my son will be next year,” said Canning, who moved to Asotin with her husband and two kids last year. ‘My daughter, she won’t be entered just yet, but I’m going to start training her horse soon.”
Asotin held its annual 81st Kids Rodeo event at theAsotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeoon Sunday, where many participants and event organizers wore pink to bring awareness to breast cancer.
Through sizzling 80-degree temperatures, the stands were packed with people who cheered for every participant, as kids as young as 2 years old were competing in goat tail tying, barrel racing, roping and even mini bull-riding.
Austin Carpenter, a resident from Juliaetta, made a stop to watch the Kids Rodeo. He also stood on the front lines with his two kids.
“It’s just a good way to get kids out and involved in events and the community,” Carpenter said.
The Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo were brought back last year after it was canceled the previous two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With an impressive number of kids gathering at the arena for Sunday’s event, it’s safe to say that they might be young but this definitely won’t be their last rodeo.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.