Your best shot at a healthy flu season

Health officials say now is a great time to re-up on vaccinations for flu and other respiratory illnesses.

When you get vaccinated for the flu, it takes about two weeks for your body to reach full immunity, said Rocky Sulkoske, a registered nurse working at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.

“So when you give yourself that little bit of a window and you have that immunity established by the middle of October, it’s actually really great because that’s typically when we get into a lot of the holidays,” she said.

Influenza typically begins to rise around November and peaks around February, said Brady Woodbury, the director at Asotin County Health District.

He said early October is a great time to get flu shots. People will have a high level of immunity during the months with the highest levels of influenza transmission before protection from the vaccine wears off.

An updated COVID-19 booster vaccine also is available. Though COVID-19 does not have a “season” the way the flu does, anyone can get the updated booster if it’s been at least two months since their last booster.

Woodbury said it’s important to be vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19, especially for people who have yet to receive COVID-19 immunization. These vaccines are also significant to people at an increased risk of severe infection, he said.

“We’re still seeing COVID deaths across the country. About a thousand per week,” he said. “I don’t say that as a scare tactic, but more, it emphasizes that COVID isn’t the same as flu. It’s a little bit harsher.”

Chris Skidmore, the director of Whitman County Public Health, said vaccinations are important to protect the health of the entire community.

“I’ve had some family emergencies during the COVID pandemic where family members nearly died from COVID,” Skidmore said. “That was before they were able to even get the vaccine. And so it really hits home for me a lot, and it’s something that I’ll always be very passionate about and really emphasize to the broader community.”

The number of people in a community who get vaccinated also affects all types of health care access, he said. For example, when hospitals fill up with influenza and COVID-19 patients, they have to divert other patients, leading to worse health outcomes.

Skidmore said for the university population in Pullman and Moscow, vaccinating early can help protect students’ hometowns across Washington, Idaho and the surrounding states just as much as the college towns.

“A couple years ago, we had a massive influenza outbreak within our student population. I want to say it was between 100 and 200 diagnosed cases within a single week,” he said. “That was the week before they went back home for Christmas. And so that was a big concern to me.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also updated their guidelines this year, stating that no additional safety measures are necessary for people with egg allergies, regardless of the severity of that allergy.

Anecdotally, Sulkoske said, some people have said they seem to notice fewer side effects with the egg-free Flucelvax vaccine. However, egg-free vaccines are not necessary for safety reasons.

After receiving the flu vaccine, Sulkoske said, it’s best to frequently move the muscle it was injected in and drink lots of fluid.

Over-the-counter pain relievers can be used if needed to deal with the side effects some people experience such as tenderness at the injection site, but they should not be used beforehand, said Mike Larson, a nurse for Public Health – Idaho North Central District.