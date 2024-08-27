A graveside service for Henry O. Erickson, 95, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens at Lewiston. The Rev. Lonny Erickson will officiate.

Erickson, a retired farmer and rancher, died Saturday at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston of congestive heart failure. His home was in Lewiston Orchards.

He was born Sept. 14, 1897, at Spirit Lake, Iowa, the son of Lars and Elizabeth M. Larson Erickson.

The family moved to Kelly, Colo., when he was 7. He went to school there, and lived in various places throughout Colorado, farming and ranching near Platteville.

He and Ruth M. Wright were married and later divorced.