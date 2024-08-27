GRANGEVILLE Ronald N. (Bud) Bergman, a Kooskia truck driver, died of cancer Sunday at Syringa General Hospital at Grangeville of cancer. He was 61.

He was born July 7, 1930, at Langdon, N.D., to John and Mary Perius Bergman. He attended school in North Dakota.

He moved to California, where he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1947. He was discharged in 1950.

He then moved to Grangeville, where he married Donna Moore Dec. 8, 1951. The couple moved to Alameda, Calif., where they lived for 10 years before returning to Grangeville and Kooskia.

In 1971, they moved to Lake Tahoe, Nev. They moved back to Grangeville in 1973 and then to Kooskia in 1987.