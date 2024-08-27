Sections
ObituariesJuly 1, 1992

GRANGEVILLE Ronald N. (Bud) Bergman, a Kooskia truck driver, died of cancer Sunday at Syringa General Hospital at Grangeville of cancer. He was 61.

He was born July 7, 1930, at Langdon, N.D., to John and Mary Perius Bergman. He attended school in North Dakota.

He moved to California, where he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1947. He was discharged in 1950.

He then moved to Grangeville, where he married Donna Moore Dec. 8, 1951. The couple moved to Alameda, Calif., where they lived for 10 years before returning to Grangeville and Kooskia.

In 1971, they moved to Lake Tahoe, Nev. They moved back to Grangeville in 1973 and then to Kooskia in 1987.

Bergman worked as a truck driver, rancher and woodsman.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and music.

Survivors include his wife at the Kooskia family home; two sons, Robert Allen Bergman and Kenneth Ray Bergman, both of Boise; a daughter, Julie Ann Swearingen of Alaska; his mother of Alameda; two brothers, Chester Bergman of Healdberg, Ore., and Jack Bergman of Lake Tahoe; five sisters, Dolores Hanner of Carson City, Nev., Ida M. Kempel and Marlene Bergman, both of Alameda, Tookie Catron of Orlando, Fla., and Betty Enoch of Oakland, Calif.; and eight grandchildren.

His father, a daughter and a brother died previously.

Rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Noland Funeral Home at Grangeville. A graveside inurnment service will follow at 2 p.m. at Prairie View Cemetery at Grangeville.

