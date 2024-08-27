A memorial gathering for "Trapper" John Bettencourt, will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. at the former Mother Lode Saloon and Steakhouse in Elk City, Idaho. Trapper was owner and operator of the Steakhouse for 16 years.

Trapper passed away at his home in Idaho Falls earlier this month at the age of 58 from a lingering illness.

He moved to Idaho in the early 70's from Massachusetts after serving a tour in the U. S. Army in Vietnam. He was an elk hunting guide, a mechanic, a carpenter, and drove heavy equipment before purchasing the Mother Lode. While in Elk City, he served on the Elk City Fire Department Board of Directors as chairman, was an Elk City Water Board member, was President of the Timberliner's Snowmobile Club, and was instrumental in starting and continuing annual snowmobile races. For several years, while at the Mother Lode, he owned and operated Trapper Construction.