Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia. The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Valley View Church of the Nazarene in Kamiah, with burial at Pine Grove Cemetery. Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia is handling arrangements.

Ernest (Fuzzy) Davis

GRANGEVILLE -- Ernest J. (Fuzzy) Davis, 78, of Grangeville died Tuesday, April 12, 2005, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville.

Arrangements are pending with Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville.

Allen Henry

Allen D. Henry, 78, a Kendrick resident, died Tuesday, April 12, 2005, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Arrangements are pending with Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.