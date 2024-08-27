Roberta Braddock
Roberta Rodgers Braddock, 84, of Lewiston died Tuesday, April 12, 2005, at Lewiston.
Arrangements are pending at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston.
William McGee
OROFINO -- William Earl McGee, 87, of Orofino died Monday, April 11, 2005, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Orofino Community Center, 307 Michigan Ave. Arrangements are under the direction of Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino.
Christine Oswold
TAMPA, Fla., -- Christine Oswold, 81, of Sebring, Fla., and formerly of Kooskia, died Tuesday, April 5, 2005, in Tampa, Fla.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia. The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Valley View Church of the Nazarene in Kamiah, with burial at Pine Grove Cemetery. Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia is handling arrangements.
Ernest (Fuzzy) Davis
GRANGEVILLE -- Ernest J. (Fuzzy) Davis, 78, of Grangeville died Tuesday, April 12, 2005, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville.
Arrangements are pending with Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville.
Allen Henry
Allen D. Henry, 78, a Kendrick resident, died Tuesday, April 12, 2005, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Arrangements are pending with Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.