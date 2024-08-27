Christopher Chun
Christopher A. Chun, 23, died Tuesday, April 24, 2007, at his Clarkston home.
Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia Holmes
GRANGEVILLE - Virginia M. Holmes, 91, a Grangeville resident, died Tuesday, April 24, 2007, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville.
Services are pending with Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville.
Susiebelle Ricard
SPOKANE - Susiebelle A. Ricard, 57, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, April 24, 2007, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Arrangements are pending at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston.
Dellas Russell
Dellas E. (Clem) Russell, 78, formerly of Moscow, died Monday, April 23, 2007, at his home in Lewiston.
Arrangements are pending with Short's Funeral Chapel in Moscow.