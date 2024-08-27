Susiebelle Ricard

SPOKANE - Susiebelle A. Ricard, 57, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, April 24, 2007, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Arrangements are pending at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston.

Dellas Russell

Dellas E. (Clem) Russell, 78, formerly of Moscow, died Monday, April 23, 2007, at his home in Lewiston.

Arrangements are pending with Short's Funeral Chapel in Moscow.