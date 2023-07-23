Newly installed traffic lights at the intersection of Main, G and 21st streets began blinking red, green and amber for the first time yesterday and will undergo testing Friday.
With the activation of the traffic signals, their final synchronization will mark completion of reconstruction of the three-way intersection, which forms part of the south approach of to the Clearwater Memorial Bridge.
The redesign of the intersection was completed more than a month ago by the State Highway Department. But the control mechanism for the lights didn’t arrive from the Syracuse, N.Y., manufacturer until last week.
———
Twenty-five khaki-clad youngsters, the cream of Britian’s air cadets, flew into Lewiston last night to savor three days of life in a place an Englishman might call the wild West.
The youths, accompanied by two Royal Air Force squadron leaders, will be here as guests of the Lewiston squadron of the Civil Air Patrol until they leave Thursday for Boise and Twin Falls. They are touring the nation as part of an international air cadet exchange program.
Alighting from a four-engined chartered airliner at Lewiston Airport after a 15½-hour flight from New York City, the youths assembled on the airport ramp and snapped smartly to attention before a welcoming group from the Lewiston squadron.
