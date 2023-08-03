A. Jean (Stephens) Lycan, 81, of Kamiah, passed away in her home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. She was born to Hazel (Denny) Stephens Burnett and Joseph Stephens on March 2, 1942, in Winchester. She married the love of her life, Allen E. Lycan, on May 23, 1959.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and stepfather, Ernie Burnett, and two older brothers, Delmont and Garl Stephens. She is survived by her four children: Kitty (Paul) Heidenhain of Kennewick, Chris Williams of Boise, David (Chris) Lycan of Guernsey, Wyo., and Doug (Lisa) Lycan of Juliaetta; her 12 grandchildren: D.J. (Jennifer) Drury, Dusti (Julio) Rocha, Danielle Heidenhain, Jamie Williams, Amy (Andy) Geringer, Jackie (Jacque) Williams, Shawna (Jason) Kaufman, Teretha (Harold) Edwards, Charla (Drew) Romero, David (Melissa) Lycan, Courtney Benson and Becca (Cole) Groche; her 41 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind two loving sisters, Gail (Mike) Hagen of Benton City, Wash., Ernestine (Doug) Swank of Elk River, and sister-in-law, Della Stephens.
Jeannie lived most of her life ‘on the hill’ — Townsite 4, Headquarters, Pierce and Weippe. She worked for Potlatch in the Headquarters office, she was secretary in Pierce Elementary and drove a school bus. She was involved in gaining funding for the Pierce Community Center, coordinating several 1860 Days celebrations and Winter Carnivals. She coached the swim team when the Pierce Community Pool opened, and she coached her kids’ youth league baseball and basketball.
In the 1980s, Jean and Allen moved to Washington for Allen’s work. While residing in Cashmere, Jeannie worked packing fruit, then they moved to Wenatchee and Jean worked as Media Coordinator for Weinstein Beverage Co. Eventually, Idaho called them back home, and their hearts led them to Dixie. They ran the restaurant/bar, and eventually the grocery/motel/post office. People came from miles around for Jeannie’s awesome home-cooked meals and Lycan hospitality.
Family was the most important thing in Jeannie’s life. She enjoyed the outdoors, and she liked to bake, but she loved to play cards with her friends. She looked forward to playing pinochle and bridge with her awesome ‘Kamiah card family’ each week.
Jean’s family will hold a celebration of life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Life Center in Kamiah. We would love for you to come and share your fondest memories of Jeannie. A light lunch will be provided.
Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.