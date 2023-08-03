A. Jean (Stephens) Lycan

A. Jean (Stephens) Lycan, 81, of Kamiah, passed away in her home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. She was born to Hazel (Denny) Stephens Burnett and Joseph Stephens on March 2, 1942, in Winchester. She married the love of her life, Allen E. Lycan, on May 23, 1959.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and stepfather, Ernie Burnett, and two older brothers, Delmont and Garl Stephens. She is survived by her four children: Kitty (Paul) Heidenhain of Kennewick, Chris Williams of Boise, David (Chris) Lycan of Guernsey, Wyo., and Doug (Lisa) Lycan of Juliaetta; her 12 grandchildren: D.J. (Jennifer) Drury, Dusti (Julio) Rocha, Danielle Heidenhain, Jamie Williams, Amy (Andy) Geringer, Jackie (Jacque) Williams, Shawna (Jason) Kaufman, Teretha (Harold) Edwards, Charla (Drew) Romero, David (Melissa) Lycan, Courtney Benson and Becca (Cole) Groche; her 41 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind two loving sisters, Gail (Mike) Hagen of Benton City, Wash., Ernestine (Doug) Swank of Elk River, and sister-in-law, Della Stephens.

Tags

Recommended for you