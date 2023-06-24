Ada R. Pearson, longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at the home of her daughter, Winnie Daisley, of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Present at her passing were her son, Darryl McGlothen, and daughters, Winnie Daisley and Jennifer Wright.
A simple and unassuming woman, Ada believed that all persons have the right to determine their own course in life; either in religion, politics or social choices. She passed that conviction on to her children and never judged them to be wrong in any decisions they made.
Ada Rose Hiett was born on Oct. 31, 1932, to parents Clarence and Helen (Guildersleeve) Hiett in Superior, Mont. She lived her childhood in Anaconda, Mont., until her parents moved to Kendrick where Ada attended Kendrick High School. She had two brothers and four sisters, including her “baby sister,” Wilda Jean.
In 1949, Ada married Wayne Franklin McGlothen and had seven children: Wayne Thomas; twins, Darryl Dean and Carryl Jean; Gary Lee, Winifred Helen, Samuel Debord and Jennifer Rose. Wayne and Ada divorced in 1965.
Ada was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Swede (2005), and three children, Sammy (1956), Carryl (1997), and Tommy (2021); a grandson, Nathan (2017), and all of her siblings.
In 1966, Ada met Seraphine “Swede” Pearson, with whom she became fast friends. Swede was an excellent surrogate father to her children and they eventually married in 1974. While most of the children had left home to make their own lives, Ada and Swede kept their home available for any of those needing an occasional boost. They loved traveling by road bike to various natural parks and scenic locations around the Northwest.
Ada received her associate degree in accounting from Lewis-Clark State College and worked until her retirement at Tri-State Convalescent Home in Clarkston. Ada loved children and was especially pleased to meet and converse with babies in shopping carts whenever she was in the stores.
Ada is survived by her remaining four children, Darryl, Gary, Winnie and Jennifer, as well as grandchildren, Shawn, Amanda, Jenny Ann, Geulia, Jeffery, James, Jody, Christopher, Curtis, Carrie Jo, Bobbie Sue, April, Melanie, Brad and countless great-grandchildren and great-great-granchildren. She will be missed.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.