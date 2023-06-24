Ada R. Pearson, longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at the home of her daughter, Winnie Daisley, of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Present at her passing were her son, Darryl McGlothen, and daughters, Winnie Daisley and Jennifer Wright.

A simple and unassuming woman, Ada believed that all persons have the right to determine their own course in life; either in religion, politics or social choices. She passed that conviction on to her children and never judged them to be wrong in any decisions they made.

