Adrian Emery Kiesser was born to Randall and Teresa (Chisholm) Kiesser on June 30, 1968, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. He left us Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Lewiston to join other loved ones in Heaven, at the age of 55.
Adrian grew up in Anacortes, Wash. He lived most of his life in Anacortes and Sedro-Woolley, Wash., except for a few years in Lewiston as a teen. He returned to live in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley a couple years ago.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying photography, paddling his kayak on various waterways; and flying his drone, taking scenic photos with it.
He went to Skagit Valley College and got a CDL, and did long-haul trucking for several years. When he got tired of being on the road, he helped start up and put together a new hardwood mill in Skagit County. He worked at the Alderwood Hardwood Mill until it closed about 20 years later. His last place of employment was Blue Ribbon Linen where he was a valued employee.
Adrian leaves behind his mother Teresa Trundle; his brother Lee (Denise); his sister Kally (Brett) Reno; his niece Alyssa (Vince) Cardarelle and their children Isaiah and Joel; nephew Nick Reno; uncle Rick and aunt Judy Kiesser; uncle Ron and Aunt Rachelle Kiesser; uncle Cleve and aunt Stephanie Chisholm; uncles Jeff and Jim Chisholm. Also, many beloved cousins and friends. Loved ones gone before him include his dad, Randall Kiesser; paternal grandparents, Bill and Janice Kiesser; and maternal grandparents, Frank and Wanda Chrisholm.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.