Adrian Emery Kiesser

Adrian Emery Kiesser was born to Randall and Teresa (Chisholm) Kiesser on June 30, 1968, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. He left us Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Lewiston to join other loved ones in Heaven, at the age of 55.

Adrian grew up in Anacortes, Wash. He lived most of his life in Anacortes and Sedro-Woolley, Wash., except for a few years in Lewiston as a teen. He returned to live in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley a couple years ago.

