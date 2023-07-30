Agnes Nell Carpenter Noel, 92, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the beautiful Hill House Memory Care Facility in Moscow where they treated her like family.

Agnes was born to Cecil Binona “Ben” Carpenter and Alice “Ted” Nell Forsman Carpenter on July 1, 1931. She grew up on Sweetwater Creek and went to school at the old Snow School House on the Flat Iron. She was raised near her many aunts and uncles whose homes were scattered around the Craig Mountain and Tammany area. She finished high school at Lapwai where she graduated with honors in 1949. Agnes met the love of her life, Louis William “Bill” Noel, on a blind date. They married soon after on Aug. 30, 1951. The same year they were married, Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army and they moved to Fort Hood, Texas. Upon Bill’s discharge in 1954, they returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where Agnes worked at Household and American Finance.

Tags

Recommended for you