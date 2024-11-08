Alan “Al” Dale Orton, 65, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, of Pinehurst, Idaho and formerly of Lewiston, passed away Nov. 4, 2024, at his home. Alan was born on July, 28, 1959, in Frankfort, Germany, a son of the late Ronald Orton and Anneliese (Mache) Orton.

When Alan was a child, his family moved to Lewiston where he grew up with his two loving brothers by his side, Mike and Ronnie Orton. Alan met his forever wife, Sheila Hazelbaker, and the two were married on June, 6, 1981, in Lewiston. Alan and Sheila had three children: Kyle, Shane and Ryanne.

Alan was a good hard working man who loved his family, camping, doing puzzles, riding four-wheelers, watching Seahawk games and loving on his three dogs. He could make anyone laugh and enjoyed bringing light to people’s lives. He will be forever missed and loved by his family.