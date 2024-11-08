Alan “Al” Dale Orton, 65, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, of Pinehurst, Idaho and formerly of Lewiston, passed away Nov. 4, 2024, at his home. Alan was born on July, 28, 1959, in Frankfort, Germany, a son of the late Ronald Orton and Anneliese (Mache) Orton.
When Alan was a child, his family moved to Lewiston where he grew up with his two loving brothers by his side, Mike and Ronnie Orton. Alan met his forever wife, Sheila Hazelbaker, and the two were married on June, 6, 1981, in Lewiston. Alan and Sheila had three children: Kyle, Shane and Ryanne.
Alan was a good hard working man who loved his family, camping, doing puzzles, riding four-wheelers, watching Seahawk games and loving on his three dogs. He could make anyone laugh and enjoyed bringing light to people’s lives. He will be forever missed and loved by his family.
Alan is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sheila; his three children, Kyle (Sara) Orton, Shane (Julie) Orton and Ryanne Orton; five grandchildren, Ethan, Kayden, Chloe, Lucas and Elijah; and his two brothers, Mike (Ophie) Orton and Ronnie (Sheryl) Orton.
The family welcomes everyone to come celebrate Alan’s life with them at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Shoshone Funeral Services, 106 S. Main St., Kellogg, Idaho, with a viewing an hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Shoshone Memorial Gardens in Pinehurst.
Memories of Alan and messages of condolence may be shared online with his family at shoshonefuneralservices.com. Shoshone Funeral Services of Kellogg, is in charge of arrangements.