Alan Dale Reuben, 58, of Kooskia

Alan D. (Tish) Reuben, a proud member of the Nez Perce Tribe, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston from complications of cancer. He was 58 and a resident of Kooskia. Alan was born May 15, 1966, in Grangeville. He graduated from Clearwater Valley High School in 1984. He attended Haskell Indian Junior College in Lawrence, Kan., and received his associate degree in natural resources. He met the love of his life Lora Neconish of Holdenville, Okla. In their 32 years of marriage their love and devotion toward each other was extremely remarkable.

Alan worked at Clearwater National Forest as a wildland firefighter for many years. Then at Three Rivers Timber as a boiler man. He worked for CV schools as a janitor and at Pankeys as busboy. Alan joined the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department in 2009 up until his final days. He also made time coaching the girls’ and boys’ programs at Clearwater Valley High and Elementary Schools. He volunteered as a Kooskia EMT and Kooskia Chamber of Commerce.

His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his wife, children and his grandchildren. He had a great spirit and would help anyone in need or offer a kind word or smile.