Alan Fowler

Alan Edward Fowler, 70, of Lewiston, lost his battle with cancer at his home on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Alan was born on Sept. 27, 1954, in Burns, Ore., to James Dale and Jeanine “Jean” (LaDoux) Fowler.

Alan’s family moved frequently during his youth due to his father’s career in heavy construction and dam building throughout Washington, Oregon and California. It was the construction of Dworshak Dam that led the family to Idaho in 1968.

He married Karen Powers on Oct. 12, 1970, and they welcomed their daughter, Carrie, in 1971. He graduated from Orofino High School in 1972 (thanks to Karen) and then attended diesel mechanic school in Wyoming before returning to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to work for Rogers Motors. Their family continued to grow with the birth of their son, Mark, in 1974. After moving to Peck, son Tom was born in 1977, and daughter Kimberly completed the family in 1980.

Alan’s construction career began on Alaska’s North Slope, where he learned to operate heavy equipment while working on the pipeline for several years. He then joined the Operating Engineers, working in construction across the western states. In addition to building the family home on Bobbit Bench, Alan started Fowler Construction with his brothers and later founded A and K Construction with Karen. He built and restored campgrounds and trails throughout the Clearwater and Nez Perce National Forests and earned the title of Trailbuilder of the Year from the Western Trailbuilders Association.