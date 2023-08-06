Alana Jean Fisher-Thompson was born June 22, 1951, to Corleen and Allyn Fisher, of Pomeroy. Alana passed away suddenly of cardiac arrest in her home Sunday, July 9, 2023, with Brian by her side.

Alana Jean, “AJ”, grew up in Clarkston, graduated Clarkston High School in 1969. After graduation, Alana attended Washington State University for a year, then traveled across country for a period of time.