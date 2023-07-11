Albert “Ben” Paul died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Spokane, from injuries sustained in a horse accident at their cabin south of Grangeville.
Ben was born March 10, 1949, to George and Edwina Paul at Mount Idaho. He was number seven of nine children, having two brothers and six sisters. His childhood was filled with years of fishing and hunting with his family in the mountains above Grangeville with numerous cousins and friends. Ben spent time as a young man alongside his father logging. He often recounted stories of this time of his life as he treasured the time with his dad.
In 1969, Ben joined the U.S. Army and was shipped to Vietnam three months later. On Jan. 16, 1970, he stepped on a land mine and his life was forever changed.
In 1975, he purchased a cattle ranch south of White Bird, a dream come true for him. He married Colleen Graham Kelly on June 26, 1976. With this marriage, he welcomed Colleen’s two sons and together they had two more daughters making their family complete. Ben’s love for horses was deep and he shared that passion with his children and grandchildren until his last breath.
After leaving the ranch in 1982, Ben had various jobs and ended his career in the postal service. He worked as a real estate appraiser and officially retired in 2014.
Ben had many traditions. His most loved traditions were spending time at the cabin with his family, snowmobiling, riding four-wheelers, camping and fishing. Family was his greatest treasure. Above all, his faith in the Lord was his guiding light in all he did.
He is survived by his wife Colleen of 47 years, Sons Cory (Brandy) and Robert (Danyelle), daughters Circe (Jeremy) and Casi. He has eight grandchildren, Robbie, Lane, Paris, Buddy, Derek, Lucas, Lily and Gabby. He is also survived by four sisters, Georgia Schmadeka, Joan Eich, Donna Fisk, Jackie Doyle and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the White Bird Cemetery, with a dinner to follow at the IOOF Hall in White Bird. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
