Albert “Ben” Paul died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Spokane, from injuries sustained in a horse accident at their cabin south of Grangeville.

Ben was born March 10, 1949, to George and Edwina Paul at Mount Idaho. He was number seven of nine children, having two brothers and six sisters. His childhood was filled with years of fishing and hunting with his family in the mountains above Grangeville with numerous cousins and friends. Ben spent time as a young man alongside his father logging. He often recounted stories of this time of his life as he treasured the time with his dad.

