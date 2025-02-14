Albert Haener

Albert J. Haener’s journey on this earth lasted 34,919 days until the Good Lord called him home Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

Born on May 23, 1929, in the family home in Grangeville, Albert was the sixth of seven children born to Albert and Amelia (Goeckner) Haener. The physician signed his birth certificate on May 25 (two days later) and a debacle within the public record system chased him his entire life. A very spirited child, Al kept his family guessing with his lively energy, quick wit and comebacks — traits that would last well into his final years.

As a young child, he attended St. Gertrude’s Academy for two years and went on to graduate from Grangeville High School where he met his future wife, Bernadine “Bonnie” Wasson. The two were married on Valentine’s Day in 1950. They moved to Spokane for him to attend business school and eventually ended up in Moscow where he enrolled at the University of Idaho. He was involved in ROTC and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management. They welcomed their oldest daughter, Terri, while there and after moving back to Grangeville, the family was completed with the addition of Dan, Patty and Janet.

With his strong ambitious nature, Dad had a thriving crane and heavy equipment business in Lewiston and invested in commercial and residential real estate. His work was a great passion of his and he went to the office every day as long as his health allowed.

He loved to stay on top of current worldwide events and read every newspaper and magazine he could. He would circle, cut and send articles to his kids and grandkids so that they too would be knowledgeable about whatever particular subject he thought would benefit them.