Albert Haener

Albert J. Haener’s journey on this earth lasted 34,919 days until the Good Lord called him home Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.
Born on May 23, 1929, in the family home in Grangeville, Albert was the sixth of seven children born to Albert and Amelia (Goeckner) Haener. The physician signed his birth certificate on May 25 (two days later) and a debacle within the public record system chased him his entire life. A very spirited child, Al kept his family guessing with his lively energy, quick wit and comebacks — traits that would last well into his final years.
As a young child, he attended St. Gertrude’s Academy for two years and went on to graduate from Grangeville High School where he met his future wife, Bernadine “Bonnie” Wasson. The two were married on Valentine’s Day in 1950. They moved to Spokane for him to attend business school and eventually ended up in Moscow where he enrolled at the University of Idaho. He was involved in ROTC and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management. They welcomed their oldest daughter, Terri, while there and after moving back to Grangeville, the family was completed with the addition of Dan, Patty and Janet.
With his strong ambitious nature, Dad had a thriving crane and heavy equipment business in Lewiston and invested in commercial and residential real estate. His work was a great passion of his and he went to the office every day as long as his health allowed.
He loved to stay on top of current worldwide events and read every newspaper and magazine he could. He would circle, cut and send articles to his kids and grandkids so that they too would be knowledgeable about whatever particular subject he thought would benefit them.
Besides such enthusiasm for his work, golf was his other passion. Like many golfers, he experienced a love-hate relationship with the game, often muttering “da----it Haener” after a botched shot. He achieved a golfer’s dream with a hole-in-one and had quite the collection of golf balls.
Mom and Dad enjoyed warm winters in Pismo Beach, Calif., Scottsdale, Ariz., and several trips to Mexico and Hawaii.
Partaking in physical activities and a healthy lifestyle were important to him. With the exception of a nap, usually while a golf tournament played on TV, he rarely sat still. Whether walking, throwing a tennis ball against the shop wall, lifting weights or playing pickleball in his 80s, he was always on the move. He was adamant about healthy eating and never passed a drinking fountain without stopping for a sip. His energetic and sometimes ornery personality kept his grandchildren entertained and ultimately his Parkinson’s at bay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie, brothers Elmer, Arley and Earl, sisters Nell, Delphine and Shirley, and grandchildren Katie and Matt. He is survived by his children Terri (Don) Brereton, Dan Haener, Patty (Casey) Patoray, Janet Anthony (Cam Echanis), grandchildren Ryan, Leah, Danielle, Stephanie, Jennifer and Jamie, and 15 great-grandchildren.
For those of us who knew and loved him, his playful antics and enduring “words of wisdom” will forever be in our hearts, and he will be dearly missed. If you wish to honor him, go for a brisk walk, eat some fruit or vegetables, drink a glass of water or have a light beer while thinking of him.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.