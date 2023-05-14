Albert James Bezdicek

Albert James Bezdicek, longtime St. John, Wash. resident, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Courtyard in Colfax. He was 86.

Albert was born July 23, 1936, in Dickinson, N.D., to Jim and Helen Pavlicek Bezdicek. He was the middle child and grew up with his older brother and younger sister. They grew up on a farm near New Hradec, N.D., about nine miles north of Dickinson. He attended rural schools from an early age and as a young teenager began delivering milk and working in a local bowling alley.